Títol: Vanished
Durada: 60 minuts
Gènere: Drama, suspens
Creació: Preston Thompson
Intèrprets: Kaley Cuoco, Sam Claflin, Karin Viard
Temporades: 1 Capítols: 4
Plataforma: MGM+
Sinopsi:
Durant unes vacances a França, Alice Monroe viu un increïble viatge romàntic que es trenca quan el seu xicot Tom Parker desapareix en un tren camí a Arles. La cerca la porta a una investigació entre estacions, hotels i desconeguts que sembla que saben més que el que diuen.
Mentre les pistes van veient la llum, Alice descobreix veritats ocultes que la porten a un passat que creia que estava enterrat.
Per Sensacine
2 comentaris
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